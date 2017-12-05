BMO hikes dividend as profit drops on hurricane claims

Bank of Montreal hiked its dividend but fiscal fourth-quarter profit fell as the bank absorbed higher costs from reinsurance claims in the aftermath of a series of devastating hurricanes.

Canada's fourth-largest lender by assets also swallowed a $59-million restructuring charge but reported strong performance in its domestic retail banking operations to close out earnings season for the country's big banks, which capped a generally strong year with a mixed bag of hits and misses.

For the quarter that ended Oct. 31, BMO earned $1.22-billion, or $1.81 per share, a 9-per-cent drop in net income from $1.35-billion, or $2.02 a share, in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted to exclude certain items, BMO earned $1.94 per share, below the $1.98 consensus expectation among analysts polled by Bloomberg LP. The reinsurance claims, which totalled $112-million in the quarter, negatively affected earnings per share by 17 cents.

The fourth quarter marked a slightly bumpy end to a year of otherwise solid earnings growth for the bank, as new chief executive officer Darryl White formally took over from departing CEO Bill Downe on Nov. 1. For the full fiscal year, BMO's profit rose 16 per cent to nearly $5.4-billion, compared with 2016.

On Tuesday, the bank also increased its quarterly dividend by 3 cents to 93 cents a share – a larger hike than most analysts had anticipated.

"We are making good progress against our financial and strategic objectives," Mr. White said in a statement. He added: "We are well-positioned to capture the opportunities in an evolving market environment and deliver sustainable profitability going forward."

BMO's Canadian personal and commercial banking arm delivered profit of $624-million, up 6 per cent from a year ago, which was a bright spot as earnings dipped on a year-over-year basis in the bank's other main business lines. The Canadian retail arm benefited from higher balances in most products and a higher net interest margin as interest rates begin to creep higher.

Profit from capital markets in the final frame of the 2017 fiscal year was $326-million, down 17 per cent from record levels in the fourth quarter of 2016. Revenue from the investment and corporate banking division fell on lower mergers and acquisitions activity.

In the bank's U.S. division, which operates as BMO Harris Bank, profit fell 3 per cent from a year ago to $280-million, due to a weaker U.S. dollar but also compression in spreads earned on loans and higher expenses. In U.S. dollars, however, profit rose 2 per cent to $222-million (U.S.) – which the bank said was a record – thanks to improved revenue from deposits and commercial loan volumes.

Hurricanes Irma, Maria and Harvey made for a noisy fourth quarter in wealth management. The division reported profit of $172-million, a 38-per-cent plunge from a year earlier. But the results were battered by the reinsurance costs, while results in the fourth quarter last year included a gain on the sale of an equity investment. Together, those two factors dragged reported wealth management earnings down by 52 per cent.

Provisions for credit losses – or the money BMO sets aside to cover loans that go sour – increased in both capital markets and the Canadian retail division, causing the bank's total provisions to swell to $208-million, from $174-million a year earlier.

But BMO bolstered its capital position in the fourth quarter, raising its common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio to 11.4 per cent, compared with 10.1 per cent a year ago.