Bank of Montreal reported higher fiscal second-quarter profit and hiked its dividend to lead off earnings season for Canada’s big banks, even as slower-than-expected business activity in the U.S. dragged on the bank’s results.

Toronto-based BMO, the country’s fourth-largest bank by assets, is the first lender to report results for the second quarter, with a tough act to follow after Canada’s six biggest banks posted better-than-expected profits in the first quarter.

BMO earned $1.25-billion, or $1.84 a share, for the quarter that ended Apr. 30. That was up 28 per cent from $973-million, or $1.45 a share, a year earlier.

Adjusted to exclude certain items, BMO said it earned $1.92 a share. Analysts polled by Bloomberg were expecting adjusted profit of $1.93 per share.

“BMO delivered good results in the quarter,” chief executive officer Bill Downe said in a news release, adding: “We remain confident in our ability to grow and create value in an evolving environment.”

As many analysts had expected, BMO increased its quarterly dividend by 2 cents to 90 cents per share, payable on Aug. 28.

Provisions for credit losses, or money the bank sets aside to cover soured loans, spiked to $259-million in the second quarter, an increase of $58-million from the same quarter last year. The bank attributed the increase mostly to higher provisions in its U.S. personal and commercial operations, and also to lower credit recoveries in its corporate services division.

The U.S. personal and commercial division, which operates as BMO Harris Bank, suffered a 7-per-cent decrease in profit from a year ago, to $248-million, due largely to the higher provisions for losses set aside on commercial loans.

“Business and consumer confidence is strong, and while there has been a moderation in loan and deposit growth in the United States reflective of slower than anticipated business activity in the first calendar quarter, we are well-positioned to continue to build on the strength of our U.S. franchise,” Mr. Downe said.

Profit in BMO’s core Canadian banking operations rose 1 per cent in its latest quarter, to $531-million, while capital markets profit rose 12 per cent to $321-million. In the bank’s wealth-management arm, profit surged 86 per cent higher, compared with a year earlier, to $251-million.

Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will report second-quarter results on Thursday, while Bank of Nova Scotia and National Bank of Canada disclose their results next week.

