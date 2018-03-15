 Skip to main content

BMO stops letting customers use credit cards to buy cryptocurrencies

The Bank of Montreal in Toronto's Financial District on Tuesday, April 4, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

Alexandra Posadzki

The Bank of Montreal has shut down the use of its credit cards to buy cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, joining Toronto-Dominion Bank which made a similar announcement last month.

A BMO spokesperson confirmed in an email that it no longer allows retail consumers to purchase cryptocurrencies using its Mastercard-branded credit or debit cards.

The BMO announcement follows similar moves by TD Bank and a number of U.S. financial institutions.

A TD spokesperson said late last month that it's halting credit card purchases of cryptocurrencies while it reviews the evolving market.

The Bank of Nova Scotia has also said that it's looking closely at its cryptocurrency transaction policy, while the Royal Bank of Canada has said it allows its credit and debit cards to be used to buy virtual currencies in limited circumstances but cautioned clients that a sudden drop in value of the coins could leave them exposed.

-With files from the Canadian Press

