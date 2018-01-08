 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

BNN to become BNN Bloomberg, add several hours of live coverage

BNN to become BNN Bloomberg, add several hours of live coverage

The Bell Canada head office is seen on Nun's Island on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2015, in Montreal.

Ryan Remiorz/THE CANADIAN PRESS

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

Business news channel BNN is going to become BNN Bloomberg this spring following a partnership deal between its corporate parent Bell Media and Bloomberg Media.

The deal will see the station add several hours of live evening television coverage of Asian markets, early morning programs from Europe and contributions from Bloomberg reporters.

BNN's website will become BNNBloomberg.ca and include Bloomberg's international news coverage.

Story continues below advertisement

The partnership will also see an increase in BNN's syndicated radio content available for distribution to Bell Media radio stations, including rights to distribute the Bloomberg Radio livestream in Canada and a new channel on iHeartRadio.

BNN started in 1999 as Report on Business Television before it rebranded to its current moniker in 2007.

Bloomberg TV Canada announced in August that it was cutting its two original Canadian business programs, and in September the channel was replaced by Bloomberg TV.

Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this resolved by the end of January 2018. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.