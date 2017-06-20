Bombardier Inc. has clinched a key order from India’s SpiceJet Ltd. for as many as 50 turboprop planes worth $1.7-billion (U.S.) as the Canadian aerospace manufacturer begins to see the fruits of a bolstered marketing and sales effort implemented two years ago.

SpiceJet, an Indian budget carrier, said at the Paris Air Show on Tuesday that it signed a letter of intent to buy 25 Bombardier turboprop planes with future purchase rights for 25 more. Each aircraft has a list price of $32.2-million, but Bombardier typically offers discounts for sizable orders.

