Bombardier Inc said on Tuesday it agreed to sell up to 50 Q400 turboprop aircraft to Indian budget carrier SpiceJet Ltd .

SpiceJet will buy 25 Q400 turboprop aircraft from Bombardier, as per a letter of intent between the two companies. The Indian airline has the option to buy 25 more planes.

An order could be valued at up to $1.7-billion, based on the list price for the 86-seater Q400, Bombardier said.

The Canadian plane and train manufacturer also signed a $1.14-billion contract to supply passenger trains to the two new operators of Britain’s South Western rail franchise.

Bombardier Transportation will sell and maintain 750 Bombardier Aventra rail carriages to Britain’s FirstGroup and Hong Kong’s MTR Corp.

Bombardier will also enter a technical services and spares supply agreement for the duration of the seven-year franchise, with an option to extend it later, it said.

