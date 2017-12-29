Bombardier firms up EgyptAir order for 12 C Series jets

Bombardier Commercial Aircraft says EgyptAir has signed a firm agreement to purchase a dozen CS300 aircraft along with purchase rights for an additional 12 of the aircraft.

EgyptAir's letter of intent to buy the aircraft was announced Nov. 14 during the Dubai Air Show.

Based on the list price of the CS300, Bombardier says the contract is worth approximately $1.1-billion (U.S.), or $1.37-billion (Canadian), and would double to $2.2-billion (U.S.) should EgyptAir buy the other 12 aircraft.

The C Series has also been ordered by Iraqi Airways, Saudi Gulf and Gulf Air.

"Welcoming EgyptAir to the family of C Series operators is another landmark moment for Bombardier," said Fred Cromer, the president, of Bombardier Commercial Aircraft.

"The aircraft is performing exceptionally well, the industry recognizes the C Series as best in class, and this order from another well-established airline is testament to its tremendous value."

In another announcement on Friday, Bombardier said that a customer, who has requested to remain unidentified, has signed an order to acquire six CRJ900 aircraft on firm order and options on six additional CRJ900 regional jets.

Based on list price, the firm orders would be valued at approximately $290 million (U.S.). Should the customer exercise the six options for CRJ900 aircraft, the contract value would increase to approximately $580-million.