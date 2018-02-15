Bombardier narrows loss on strong rail showing; stock jumps

Bombardier Inc. narrowed its net loss for the fourth quarter and boosted revenue as a strong performance in rail allows the company to reclaim a share of that business from its biggest shareholder.

The stock jumped 9 per cent in morning trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, to $3.59.

The Montreal multinational said Thursday its stake in rail unit Bombardier Transportation will increase to 72.5 per cent from 70 per cent after the unit's financial performance for 2017 exceeded the incentive targets in its ownership pact with Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec. The pension fund manager's position falls by an equal amount.

Under a deal struck between the partners in 2016, the Caisse bought 30 per cent of Bombardier's rail business for US$1.5-billion. The Caisse's stake is subject to annual adjustments up or down depending on how the unit performs. The better the performance, the lower the Caisse's share of the spoils, down to a minimum ownership threshold of 25 per cent and a 7.5 per cent return.

The shift came as Bombardier announced better-than-expected results for its latest quarter. The company tallied a net loss of US$109-million on revenue of US$4.7-billion, improving on the US$259-million loss and US$4.3-billion revenue in the same quarter last year.

Earnings before interest and taxes was US$149-million, double the year-earlier period. Stripping out all special costs and gains related to restructuring and other matters, the company had a profit of 2 US cents per share. On that basis, analysts were forecasting the company to break even.

"We're starting 2018 with great momentum," Chief Executive Alain Bellemare told analysts on a conference call. "We have a clear line of sight to our 2020 objectives and we expect to reach free cash flow break even this year."

Mr. Bellemare has pulled Bombardier back from the brink of bankruptcy as the company nearly toppled in 2015 under the weight of heavy investments to bring two all new aircraft to market. Now, with those capital-intensive investments coming to an end, he plans to rebuild earnings by growing revenue to US$20-billion by the end of 2020.

Key to that effort will be the company's luxury jet business. The scheduled entry-into-service of its new Global 7000 jet later this year, combined with sales of smaller Challenger and Learjet models, will make up three quarters of a planned $4-billion increase in revenue over the next three years, according to management's turnaround plan.

Bombardier says orders for the Global 7000 are strong, with the aircraft largely sold out through 2021. It says the market for business jets overall is picking up, confirming reports by other manufacturers. Inventory of pre-owned business aircraft has dropped to its lowest level in years and flight hours are increasing, two metrics that bode well for a recovery in orders, Mr. Bellemare said.

Plenty of skeptics remain who question Bombardier's growth prospects, particularly against much better-capitalized rivals. But Mr. Bellemare's team has delivered on its turnaround plan, meeting or beating expectations on most financial metrics over the past two years.

For fiscal 2017, Bombardier surpassed profit margin guidance on all its business segments. The company burned through $786-million in cash for the year, $200-million less than forecasted.

Under a deal struck last year, Airbus Group SE will take control of Bombardier's C Series commercial airliner program, throwing behind it the full weight of its marketing and procurement power and helping set up an assembly line for U.S. orders at its manufacturing site in Mobile, Ala. The partners expect to obtain all approvals this year, Bombardier confirmed again Thursday.

The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) last month rejected a petition by Boeing Co. calling for duties on C Series planes imported into the United States. The quasi-judicial body ruled that Boeing suffered no injury from the C Series.

It remains unclear if Boeing will launch an appeal. The ITC's written decision, made public Wednesday evening, confirmed Boeing lost no sales or revenue at the expense of Bombardier's C Series and so was not materially injured. That would seem to undermine the basis for any appeal.

"We have clear sky in front of us for a few years," Mr. Bellemare said.

Bombardier's rail business delivered a particularly strong quarter, with revenue of $US2.5-billion, new orders worth US$10.2-billion and an EBIT margin before special items of 8.4 per cent. The rail backlog at the end of 2017 stood at US$34.4-billion.