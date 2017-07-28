Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A logo sits below cabin windows on the new Bombardier CS100 C Series aircraft, manufactured by Bombardier Inc., during preparations ahead of opening at the 51st International Paris Air Show in Paris, France, on Sunday, June 14, 2015. The 51st International Paris Air Show is the world’s largest aviation and space industry exhibition and takes place at Le Bourget airport June 15 - 21. Photographer: Jasper Juinen/Bloomberg (Jasper Juinen/Bloomberg)
Canada’s Bombardier Inc posted a surprise quarterly profit on Friday and said it expected 2017 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to be at the higher end of its forecast.

The Montreal-based plane and train manufacturer had forecast EBIT before special items to be in the range of $580-million (U.S.)-$630-million.

Adjusted net income, which excludes some items, was $39-million or 2 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $83-million or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected Bombardier to post a loss of 1 cent per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Bombardier is in the middle of a five-year turnaround plan to improve its financial performance after facing a cash crunch in 2015.

Revenue fell 5 per cent to $4.10-billion in the quarter due to a decline in sales in its business aircraft and commercial aircraft segments.

Sales in the transportation unit – Bombardier’s biggest – rose to $1.98-billion from $1.96-billion.

  • Bombardier Inc
    $2.41
    0.00
    (0.00%)
  • Updated July 27 4:15 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

