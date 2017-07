Canada’s Bombardier Inc posted a surprise quarterly profit on Friday and said it expected 2017 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to be at the higher end of its forecast.

The Montreal-based plane and train manufacturer had forecast EBIT before special items to be in the range of $580-million (U.S.)-$630-million.

Adjusted net income, which excludes some items, was $39-million or 2 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $83-million or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected Bombardier to post a loss of 1 cent per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Bombardier is in the middle of a five-year turnaround plan to improve its financial performance after facing a cash crunch in 2015.

Revenue fell 5 per cent to $4.10-billion in the quarter due to a decline in sales in its business aircraft and commercial aircraft segments.

Sales in the transportation unit – Bombardier’s biggest – rose to $1.98-billion from $1.96-billion.

