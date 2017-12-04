Bombardier’s Belfast site tapped to build new Airbus engine component

Bombardier Inc. says its Belfast, Northern Ireland site has been chosen to build a new engine component for Airbus Group SE's A320neo airliner.

The site, part of Bombardier's aerostructures and engineering services unit, will develop and manufacture a new thrust reverser for engine nacelles on Airbus's Pratt & Whitney-powered A320 planes. No financial details were disclosed.

The contract will provide a boost to Bombardier's effort to built out its aerostructures business, a $1.7-billion-a-year unit that supplies complex metallic and composite structures and components for the Montreal-based plane maker and other clients.

Story continues below advertisement

Roughly three quarters of the unit's volume currently consists of in-house manufacturing for Bombardier aerospace programs such as the Global 7000 luxury jet and C Series commercial airliner. One quarter comes from external customers, including Airbus. The EBIT margin on work in the latest quarter (before special items) was 9.3 per cent.

"The question that is on our mind is how do we further grow volume at aerostructures," Bombardier Chief Executive Alain Bellemare said on the company's Nov.2 earning call. "We want to create more value because we have great capabilities."

Airbus might provide one path.

The European plane maker and Bombardier announced a deal Oct.16 that will see Airbus win control of Bombardier's C Series program in exchange for providing its global marketing and procurement power. Bombardier has said it believes Airbus's involvement will double the value of the C Series program, merely on manufacturing cost and after-market support.

"We are delighted to have been selected as a supplier on this new nacelle, which will enable us to build on the relationship we already have with Airbus," Stephen Addis, vice-president of customer services and programmes for the aerostructures unit, said in a statement Monday.

Bombardier shares rose 2 cents to $3.11 in Monday morning trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange. They have gained nearly 32 per cent since the Airbus deal was announced.