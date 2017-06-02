There was a time when British Airways, the carrier that left 75,000 passengers stranded last weekend after a computer meltdown, carried elite status. In sober blue and white livery, it was the airline of Britain’s lost empire, capable of delivering passengers in style to the bits of the planet that were coloured pink in the imperial maps. It was the airline you flew to Rome or Marrakesh if you wanted your upscale holiday to start at the boarding gate. BA was (and remains) the Royal Family’s go-to airline.Report Typo/Error
Follow @eregulyon Twitter:
- Ryanair Holdings PLC$108.90+0.51(+0.47%)
- Southwest Airlines Co$60.36+0.06(+0.10%)
- WestJet Airlines Ltd$23.12+0.07(+0.30%)
- Updated June 2 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.