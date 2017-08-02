Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The Tim Hortons coffee shop at the corner of Scott St. and Wellington St. East is seen in this file photo. (Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)
The Tim Hortons coffee shop at the corner of Scott St. and Wellington St. East is seen in this file photo. (Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)

The Canadian Press

Restaurant Brands International Inc. says it has signed a deal with a joint-venture partner to take Tim Hortons to Spain.

The company, which also owns Burger King and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, made the announcement as it reported its second-quarter financial results.

Restaurant Brands, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says it earned a profit attributable to common shareholders of $89.5-million (U.S.) or 37 cents per diluted share for the three months ended June 30.

That compared with a profit of $90.9-million or 38 cents per diluted share a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, the company said it earned $241.7-million or 51 cents per share in its latest quarter, up from $192.4-million or 41 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue totalled $1.13-billion, up from $1.04-billion a year ago, boosted by the acquisition of Popeyes.

