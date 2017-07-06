It’s not as glum as it was in 2016. However, this year’s corporate celebrations for the Calgary Stampede are still restrained given the persistently low oil prices and thousands of white-collar workers grappling with long-term unemployment.

For ordinary folk, the 105-year-old Calgary Stampede is about midway rides, community pancake breakfasts and nightly Saddledome fireworks. But oil and gas companies, law firms and real estate brokers have developed separate, parallel festivities over the past two decades, with parties designed to reward customers and forge new business relationships. Dozens of invitation-only soirées concentrated on the sidelines of the show are now as much a part of the Stampede scene as cowboy hats and belt buckles.

