U.S. President Donald Trump is trying to unleash the animal spirits of American commerce with his promises of lower taxes and lighter regulations. Set free the nation’s entrepreneurs and business owners, say the proponents of Trumponomics, and growth and investment will soar.

No one yet knows whether he will be able to get his economic agenda through Congress, especially as his presidency becomes further embroiled in controversy over his firing of the head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. But Bank of Montreal is making a bet that regardless of the political drama in Washington, the good times will carry on for Corporate America – and the bank will be able to profit from a resurgence in confidence among medium-sized companies that have now fully recovered from the financial crisis.

