Montreal drug developer Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has filed to go public in the United States to fund development of what it hopes will be the world’s first treatment for a debilitating condition that turns human muscles, tendons and ligaments into bone.

The seven-year-old company, which previously raised $103-million (U.S.) in early-stage financing from seasoned biotech investors including OrbiMed Advisors, BDC Capital, New Enterprise Associates and Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund, is believed to be seeking to raise a similar amount in its initial public offering (IPO) on the Nasdaq Stock Market, which is being led by Morgan Stanley and Leerink Partners. A company spokesman declined to comment.

