Canada Bread, Weston Bakeries and major grocers behind alleged bread price-fixing: Competition Bureau

Canada's top two bread makers, Canada Bread and Weston Bakeries, agreed to increase their wholesale bread prices in lockstep through direct communications between senior officials in each of their companies during a 14-year period, according to allegations in court documents released in connection with the Competition Bureau's inquiry into the fixing of bread prices.

Then each of the bread producers met individually with their retail customers to get them to accept the fixed price "thereby fixing the retail price," according to a filing.

"This process was referred to in the industry as "socialization' of a price increase," says a court document, released on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

The bureau alleges that during those supplier-retailer meetings, "the retailers accepted the price increase on condition that their retail competitors would also accept the price increase, maintaining the fixed price across the retailers.

"Further, the retailers demanded that the suppliers actively manage retail competition by co-ordinating retail prices for their respective fresh commercial bread products and ensuring pricing alignment amongst the retailers."

The retailers alleged to be part of the price-fixing scheme are major grocers Loblaw Cos. Ltd., Sobeys Inc., Metro Inc.; Wal-Mart Canada Corp. and Giant Tiger. The bread makers are Canada Bread Co. Ltd. and Weston Bakeries, which is owned by George Weston Ltd., which is the parent of Loblaw.

The companies all say they are co-operating in the investigation. Loblaw and its parent George Weston have admitted to participating in what they called an industry-wide bread price-fixing scheme. In exchange for co-operating with the Competition Bureau's investigation into the pricing, it and Weston will not face criminal charges and help the bureau in its probe. And to make amends to its customers, Loblaw started on Jan. 8 offering them $25 gift cards.

The documents, which contain information which was the basis of the bureau obtaining search warrants, say the alleged wholesale and retail price increases occurred on at least 15 separate occasions, dating back to November of 2001. Loblaw has said the price-fixing continued until early 2015.

The price increases involved a 10-cent retail price increase, which was a 7-cent wholesale increase, the documents say. It was referred to internally as the "7/10 Convention," the filings say.

Still, the pricing leader was Canada Bread and Weston Bakeries was a "follower," the documents say.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

"I have reason to believe that Canada Bread announced a price increase at roughly the same time and for roughly the same quantum of increase as Weston Bakeries," says a document from Simon Bessette, a senior competition law officer at the bureau.

Mr. Bessette's evidence from interviewing various officials at the company was that "every price increase during the allegedly cartelized period, and during [redacted portion] tenure as [redacted portion] was consistent with the 7/10 Convention."

The documents contain large segments that are blacked out.

The filings define "fresh commercial bread" as "packaged bread products and bread alternatives – including bagged bread, buns, rolls, bagels, naan bread, English muffins, wraps, pita and tortillas – for sale at retail."

The bureau's investigation into the alleged conspiracy arises from two sources, one of which was the notification on Jan. 4, 2016 by the Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers – as reported by The Globe and Mail – alleging collusion between Canada Bread and Weston Bakeries in relation to a price increase for packaged bread announced that month, Mr. Bessette says.

Nevertheless, initially the bureau was tipped off about the alleged troubles on March 3, 2015 when it granted Loblaw an "immunity marker", giving it immunity to prosecution in exchange for coming forward about the allegations and co-operating in the probe, the documents say.

Story continues below advertisement

At one point in 2012, Weston Bakeries had not announced a price increase of plain white bread, including its Wonder and Gadoua brands and private label lines; Canada Bread responded by rescinding its price increase which, in turn, led Weston Bakeries to not implement its price hike, a filing says.

A company official (whose name is blacked out) "bumped into Richard Lan of Canada Bread in the aftermath of the rescinded price increase and Lan made it very clear to [redacted name] he was unhappy with Weston Bakeries." Later in 2012, the bureau's Mr. Bessette was told by an undisclosed (redacted) company official "that the failure of the previous price increase was not good for the overall bakery industry and that it caused a 'sense of urgency' in the industry around the next price increase which was announced in October 2012."

The filing says discussions about that October increase "began months in advance." An Aug, 30, 2012 e-mail by a blacked-out company official asks: "How are we doing on the price increase?"

The response was that a contact at Loblaw was meeting with Maple Leaf Foods, which at the time was the parent company of Canada Bread although it has since been acquired by Grupo Bimbo of Mexico.

The Canada Bread official would "talk to them after the meeting…the significance is getting feedback from [blacked-out name] essentially from Canada Bread, letting us know whether they are open to the increase and dates and sort of timing."

More to come.