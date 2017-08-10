Canada Goose Holdings Inc, reported a smaller-than-expected loss as it sold more merchandise across its sales platforms and the luxury apparel maker said it would open three more stores to cater to global demand.

U.S.-listed shares of the $900 parka maker were up 5.3 per cent at $19.95 in premarket trading on Thursday.

The company’s direct-to-consumer sales, which includes sales from its flagship stores and online platform, surged more than sixfold to $8.3-million while sales from the wholesale business increased 38.2 per cent to $19.9-million in the first quarter ended June 30.

Separately, Canada Goose said it would open flagship stores in Boston, Calgary and Tokyo, and is on track to open stores in London and Chicago as planned, later this year.

Total comprehensive loss for the company narrowed to $12-million, or 11 cents per share, from $14-million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-off items, the Toronto-based company posted a loss of 13 cents per share, while analysts on average were expecting a loss of 19 cents, as per Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue surged 79.7 per cent to $28.2-million.

