Canada Goose profit tops estimates; taps Jimmy Choo’s Sinclair to be CFO

Luxury coat maker Canada Goose Holdings Inc on Thursday posted a 61 per cent jump in quarterly profit that beat analysts' estimates, benefiting from its plan to invest more in ecommerce and company-owned stores.

Separately, the company said it named Jonathan Sinclair, who is chief financial officer at high-end shoe retailer Jimmy Choo, as its new finance head.

Sinclair will join Canada Goose sometime mid-year, replacing John Black, who will retire.

Story continues below advertisement

"With Canada Goose's shares up 21 per cent year to date, on top of a 135 per cent gain last year, expectations were not low headed into third quarter," RBC Capital Markets analyst Brian Tunick said of the company's results.

Despite a strong showing in the quarter, the company's shares fell along with broader global markets, trading down 18 per cent at C$39.56. The U.S.-listed shares also fell.

Canada Goose said its net income rose to $62.9-million or 56 cents per share in the three months ended Dec. 31, from $39.1-million or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, it earned 58 cents, beating estimates of 48 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, known for its pricey winter coats, made a successful market debut in 2017, when most other retailers were fighting off falling sales and shrinking margins.

"More and more people today see outerwear as a prominent part of their wardrobe. In introducing over 30 new styles in our fall/winter line, we're successfully meeting that demand," Chief Executive Officer Dani Reiss said on a call with analysts.

Margins from stores and online sales were at 76.4 per cent during the quarter, compared with gross margins of 51 per cent from its wholesale channel.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Revenue rose 21 per cent to C$265.8-million. Revenue from selling directly to customers rose almost 83 per cent to $131.6-million, driven by new company-owned stores and ecommerce sites.

Founded in 1957, Canada Goose has historically sold its products through wholesalers, but it started opening its own stores in 2016, banking on its luxury tag and focusing on ecommerce and international markets.

The company, which sells parkas for $900, has said it expects to open up to 20 brick-and-mortar stores around the world by 2020. It has already opened stores in Toronto, New York, Chicago and London since 2016. Canada Goose also operates 11 online stores across North America and Europe.