Near the shores of Bohai Bay, scaffolding surrounds a cluster of townhouses taking shape on land that was once a mudflat. A hundred of them are being built here, barely a rounding error in a country that builds millions of homes each year.

But this place provides hope to a Canadian forest industry pummelled by punitive new duties in the United States. The townhouses are framed in Canadian softwood. In a nearby conference building, part of a Tianjin ecodistrict that is a $2.5-billion showcase for green urban development and is supported by the Canadian government, strips of drywall have been cut out to expose thick wooden wall timbers, also imported from across the Pacific.

