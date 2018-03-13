Canada Post names Jessica McDonald interim CEO

 Skip to main content

Canada Post board chair Jessica McDonald will serve as president and CEO of the crown corporation on an interim basis starting April 2.

McDonald's appointment follows the planned March 31 departure of Deepak Chopra, the current head of the country's postal service, announced last August.

Canada Post says a comprehensive and open process to find a permanent replacement for Chopra is "well under way."

McDonald was appointed chair of the Canada Post board of directors last December.

Most recently, she served as the head of BC Hydro.

Prior to that, she held many senior positions in the British Columbia government, including head of the BC Public Service.

