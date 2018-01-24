Canada proposes boost to North American auto content in bid to reach NAFTA deal

Canadian negotiators have presented proposals to jack up the amount of North American content in vehicles made in the NAFTA zone, in a bid to reach a deal with the United States on one of the key sticking points in the overhaul of the continental trade pact, The Globe and Mail has learned.

Two sources said Ottawa began outlining its ideas for a potential compromise on the contentious issue at the sixth round of NAFTA talks in Montreal Wednesday, the first of three full days of discussion on the so-called "rules of origin" that govern content in products traded between the North American free-trade agreement countries.

Canada is hoping that by suggesting ideas to boost the amount of North American content in cars and trucks, the U.S. will back off its demand that all vehicles made in Canada and Mexico contain at least 50 per cent U.S.-made content.

Story continues below advertisement

As The Globe revealed earlier this month, the Canadian proposal would change the way North American content is calculated to include more high-tech content and software development. Canada's idea is to calculate the percentage of required North American content on the total value of a vehicle instead of the current system, which uses a list of which content counts towards the requirement. The current list does not include many high-tech auto components developed subsequent to the signing of NAFTA in 1994.

The U.S. is demanding the amount of required NAFTA-zone content be raised from 62.5 per cent to 85 per cent. One source said Canada will not be presenting proposed percentages, but rather focusing entirely on how the content calculations are done.

The Canadian proposals are being presented as ideas for discussion and not as formal counter-offers, allowing Ottawa to suss out Washington's willingness to compromise without making any formal concessions.

Flavio Volpe, the head of Canada's auto parts industry group, said he thought the U.S. would find something to like in the Canadian pitch.

"I'm optimistic," he said outside the talks. "Quietly, there's a real sense of potential optimism that we can have a good discussion, we can come up with good commercial movement."

As the tech sector becomes an increasingly large part of the auto industry, Mr. Volpe said, these proposals will help keep future jobs in North America – rather than seeing them move to China.

"That's the real threat. It's not Mexico and Mexican labour, it's not Canadian steel," he said, adding of China that "they've got a 4,000-year arc. We've got seven weeks."

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Volpe, however, said Canada and Mexico had undermined their work at NAFTA by signing on to a revamped Trans-Pacific partnership a day earlier. Under the terms of that agreement, vehicles traded between the three countries face much less stringent content requirements.

"In TPP, we opened a back door for nine other countries at a 45 per cent content level," he said. "If you only have to count 45 per cent, it means the other 55 can come from Mars."

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross earlier in the day reiterated the importance of the auto industry to the U.S. – and said he was particularly concerned about making high-tech components count towards the content requirement.

"There are a lot of electronic parts that weren't even invented back when NAFTA was done. So those rules are at best archaic and at worst, we don't feel they accomplish the purpose they were intended to, which was to facilitate production within NAFTA," Mr. Ross told MSNBC in an interview in Davos, Switzerland, where he is attending the World Economic Forum.

Mr. Ross said that, along with trade with China, the auto sector is one of the two most important sources of the U.S. trade deficit, which the Trump administration has vowed to slash.

The Canadian idea that the North American content rules be modernized to include software and other costs of new technologies is backed by the Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association, a group that represents U.S. auto parts companies.

Story continues below advertisement

A new NAFTA should "recognize innovative technology developments by providing suppliers a framework to include research and development, engineering and designing and software development expenditures in regional value content calculations," the organization wrote in a letter to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Monday.

As the industry moves toward self-driving cars, the use of radar systems, sensors, cameras and electronics will become more prominent.

"Updating the agreement to recognize R&D, engineering, design and software development would provide incentives for this work to continue to take place in the United States," said the letter from MEMA president Steve Handschuh and senior vice-president of government affairs Ann Wilson.

The group reiterated its stance that a U.S. withdrawal from NAFTA would have a negative impact on the U.S. economy.

U.S. parts makers employ about 871,000 people, but withdrawing from the agreement or a revising it to make requirements more burdensome could lead to the elimination of 50,000 jobs, the group warned.

- With files from Greg Keenan