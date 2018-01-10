Canada takes U.S. to WTO in massive trade complaint

The Canadian government is taking the United States to the world's trade court in a wide-ranging complaint that accuses Washington of brazenly flouting the rules of global commerce.

It's an unfriendly gesture between two countries that are each other's biggest trading partner and it appears intent on making the case that the United States has diverged from the rules-based international order that has been built up over successive multilateral trade deals.

The Canadian government is complaining to the World Trade Organization that the United States is breaking WTO rules in the manner in which it prosecutes foreign countries for allegedly dumping or subsidizing imports bound for the United States.

The magnitude of the complaint is remarkable. It lists close to 200 cases stretching back 20 years and covering not just the U.S. treatment of Canadian companies but also its handling of imports from a multitude of countries.

In effect, the Canadian government is mounting this case not only for Canada but for the world. The complaint covers a multitude of U.S. imports from dozens of countries ranging from China to South Africa to Argentina.

A spokesman for Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said this challenge is tied to Canada's latest fight with the U.S. over softwood lumber. The U.S. government slapped punitive tariffs on Canadian exports to the U.S., alleging the goods are subsidized and being sold at below cost in American market.

"It's a pressure move," the spokesman said.

The United States strongly criticized the Canadian action, warning it will end up backfiring against Canada because were it to succeed it could lead to a flood of imports from China into the United States that would displace other countries' products.

Nearly half the cases that the Trudeau government is championing in its WTO filing are instances where the United States has penalized shipments from China that it considers subsidized or dumped at below-cost prices.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer called the move "an ill-advised attack" on the American system for monitoring foreign trade.

He warned the measure may "reduce U.S. confidence that Canada is committed to mutually beneficial trade."

Mr. Lighthizer pointed out that the vast majority of cases Canada is complaining about don't even involve Canadian companies.

"Canada is acting against its own workers' and businesses' interests. Even if Canada succeeded on these groundless claims, other countries would primarily benefit, not Canada," the U.S. trade envoy said.

"For example, if the U.S. removed the orders listed in Canada's complaint, the flood of imports from China and other countries would negatively impact billions of dollars in Canadian exports to the United States, including nearly $9-billion in exports of steel and aluminum products and more than $2.5-billion in exports of wood and paper products. Canada's claims threaten the ability of all countries to defend their workers against unfair trade. Canada's complaint is bad for Canada."

The Canadian government feels this case could add weight to an existing complaint to the WTO over the duties that Washington has levied on Canadian softwood.

It's possible other countries might join this complaint as intervenors, making it a bigger and more embarrassing problem for the U.S. government.

The World Trade Organization arose from a global agreement on international commerce – the General Agreement on Trade and Tariffs signed in the aftermath of the Second World War. The WTO emerged in 1995 after the Uruguay Round of GATT talks.

It's one of the hallmarks of the rules-based international order that countries such as Canada have pledged to defend in an era of rising protectionism both around the world and in the United States.

In the WTO complaint, Canada says the United States is breaking through rules in myriad ways, including retroactively applying duties on foreign imports it deems to be subsidized or dumped, and using the lowest price it can find – rather than the average – when calculating alleged subsidies.

Critics have accused the Trump administration of wanting to hobble the WTO. U.S. President Donald Trump has complained the organization, which came into being due to U.S. support, of being biased against American interest.

"The WTO was set up for the benefit [of] everybody but us . . . They have taken advantage of this country like you wouldn't believe," Mr. Trump told Fox News last year. "We lose the lawsuits, almost all of the lawsuits in the WTO."

The Canadian move is "bold for sure and slightly risky," said Christopher Sands, director of the Center for Canadian Studies at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. "It's an escalation for sure," said Prof. Sands, who said the move may have come because Canadian trade negotiators and politicians believe the strategy of playing nice with the Trump administration has not paid dividends.

He said it could be another step toward his nightmare scenario for the NAFTA talks, which is that the Americans call a halt to those negotiations and talk separately with Mexico in hopes of signing a bilateral deal before the Mexican elections later this year and U.S. mid-term Congressional elections this fall.

After reaching that deal, the United States would turn its attention to Canada.

"The outcome of that strategy is perfect for an America-first foreign policy because NAFTA's dead, there are two bilateral agreements, two separate rules of origin," he said.

That would meet the American goal of encouraging more jobs and investment in the United States, because in the auto sector for example, the only content that would apply to both rules of origin would be U.S. content. "What that will mean is a heavy premium on getting as much U.S. content as possible in the U.S. to maintain flexibility."