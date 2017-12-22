 Skip to main content

Canada awarded luge bronze from Sochi Olympics due to Russian doping

Alex Gough after finishing her last run in women's luge singles at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Feb. 11, 2014.

John Lehmann/The Globe and Mail

LAUSANNE, Switzerland
The Associated Press
Canada's luge relay team is set to gain a bronze medal from the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

The upgrade is a result of Russian athletes being stripped of medals over doping allegations.

It will be Canada's first Olympic luge medal.

Calgary sliders Sam Edney, Alex Gough and Justin Snith and Tristan Walker of Cochrane, Alta., were on the relay team the finished fourth in Sochi.

The International Olympic Committee ruled Friday on the last 11 of 46 current doping cases and says all have been disqualified from the Sochi Games and banned from the Olympics for life.

The athletes, in five different sports, include Albert Demchenko, the silver medallist in men's luge and mixed team luge relay.

A second member of the mixed team, Tatiana Ivanova, has also been also disqualified for taking part in organized doping.

Canada finished fourth, behind gold medallist Germany, Russia and bronze winner Latvia, which now moves up a step on the podium.

Germany gains a bronze in the men's event while Italy moves up to silver.

Two cross-country skiers disqualified Friday, Nikita Kryukov and Alexander Bessmertnykh, already lost team event medals in recent weeks when other Russians were disqualified.

Of the 46 hearings, three athletes were cleared.

