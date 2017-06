Canada and the United States are still "far apart" in the softwood lumber dispute, federal foreign affairs minister Chrystia Freeland said ahead of a planned meeting with Quebec lumber producers Monday.

The minister said she is in regular contact with U.S. Commerce Department officials and with its secretary, Wilbur Ross, on the softwood issue. She thanked Mr. Ross for his level of engagement on the file but said there is no settlement in view.

