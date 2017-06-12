Canada and the United States are still “far apart” in their softwood lumber negotiations, federal Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says, adding talks nevertheless continue to find a resolution.

The U.S. Department of Commerce slapped countervailing duties of nearly 20 per cent on most Canadian softwood shipments to the United States earlier this year after a complaint from the American lumber lobby. The issue is one of several in what appears to be an escalating trade fight between Canada and the United States.

