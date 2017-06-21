Lawrence MacAulay, Canada’s agriculture minister, vows Canada will defend its controversial support for dairy farmers ahead of trade talks slated to start in August.

“We’re the government that put supply management in place and we’re the government that’s going to defend it,” Mr. MacAulay said, without elaborating, by phone from Savannah, Ga., where he held talks with his counterparts from the United States and Mexico in advance of new negotiations over the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Mr. MacAulay said he is not a trade negotiator, and that there were no discussions with Sonny Perdue of the United States and Jose Calzada of Mexico over what would be on the table in the new talks. Rather, the goal of the meeting was to build “rapport” and co-operation.

He predicted the agreement covering Canada’s $31-billion in agriculture and food trade with Mexico and the United States would get a mere “tweak.”

“It’s certainly obvious that NAFTA has been a very valuable asset to the three countries and we have to make sure it continues in that manner,” he said.

However, there are numerous signs Canada’s dairy system will be at the heart of new trade talks.

U.S. President Donald Trump called for the renewal of the 1994 pact, saying it was a bad deal for the United States and cost the country jobs.

The U.S. dairy industry – and Mr. Trump himself – has singled out Canada’s system of prices, production and import tariffs as unfair to U.S. producers.

Mr. Perdue has said he does not object to Canada’s supply managed dairy regime, but does not want its products being exported.

Bobby Seeber, a former trade advisor to the Ontario government, noted Canada made concessions to allow more dairy imports in free trade talks with Europe and the Trans-Pacific Partnership. The dairy industry’s protections are no longer “sacrosanct,” he said in a recent speech to members of Ontario’s food and beverage industry.

“There is going to be a concession” in NAFTA on dairy products, Mr. Seeber said, adding drug patents, autos and softwood lumber would be also be the focus of talks.

Report Typo/Error