Canada’s Competition Bureau sues Ticketmaster, Live Nation over ‘deceptive’ price practices

Canada's Competition Bureau is suing Ticketmaster, the world's leading event-ticket vendor, and its parent Live Nation over fees added to tickets later in the purchase process.

The process, often called "drip pricing," is a long-used tactic in the ticketing industry: mandatory fees with labels such as "service fees" or "facility charges" that can ramp up prices. In Ticketmaster's case, the Competition Bureau says, this practice easily raises prices more than 20 per cent – sometimes more than 65 per cent – above what was advertised.

Such a practice, the Bureau said in a release Thursday afternoon, means originally advertised prices are "deceptive." The Bureau first warned ticket vendors against the pricing tactic in July, but did not name any specific vendor or secondary marketplace. Now it's filed an application with the Competition Tribunal against Ticketmaster, hoping to, among other things, bring "an end to the alleged deceptive marketing practices" and hand a monetary penalty to the company and its parent.

Story continues below advertisement

The Competition Bureau's suit marks the formal start of a federal foray into the fight over ticketing transparency. Consumer frustrations over ticket prices and demand has become a key priority for Canadian governments in the past two years, ever since the Tragically Hip announced their final, emotionally charged tour with now-late frontman Gord Downie.

Ontario voted a sweeping series of ticketing rules into law in December, including banning ticket-buying "bots" and mandating a price cap on resold tickets of 150 per cent of the original price. Alberta began revisiting its own ticketing laws in November, promising to ban bots as well, though stopping short of any major market-interfering measures.

"To promote continued innovation and growth in the digital economy, it's critical that consumers have confidence that the prices they see online are the ones they will pay," competition commissioner John Pecman said in a press release.

Ticketmaster sells hundreds of millions of tickets worldwide each year. In an e-mailed statement, a company spokesperson told The Globe and Mail that the company "remains committed to getting tickets into the hands of fans and has long practiced transparency to enable informed purchasing decisions. Ticketmaster continues to work closely with provincial governments to enhance consumer protection and provide the best ticketing experience for fans."

More to come