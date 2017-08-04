Canada’s unemployment rate will likely have to ease even further before paycheques make any real gains.

The country’s jobless rate fell to 6.3 per cent in July, its lowest level in nearly a decade, and job creation is the strongest since before the global financial crisis.

But wage growth remains astonishingly weak. The average hourly wage increased a mere 1.3 per cent to $25.79 over July of last year, according to Statistics Canada’s monthly labour-force survey released on Friday, marking the 12th consecutive period of sluggish wage growth.

