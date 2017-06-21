Canadian vehicle assembly plants have been shut out for the second straight year in a closely watched survey of auto industry quality, potentially eroding one of this country’s competitive advantages in trying to lure new automotive investment.

U.S. assembly plants captured the top three spots in the annual J.D. Power and Associates initial quality survey, while a Toyota Motor Corp. factory in Japan won the platinum award for the plant producing vehicles with the fewest defects.

