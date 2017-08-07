A collective of Canada’s largest banks and major companies from other key sectors is on the cusp of an agreement to gain access to a federal spy agency’s trove of information about cyberthreats.

The partnership, which is expected to be sealed within weeks, would create an information pipeline between the Canadian Cyber Threat Exchange (CCTX), the federal department of Public Safety and the secretive Communications Security Establishment (CSE), Canada’s electronic spy agency.

