Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Canadian employers added 45,300 new jobs in June. (Aaron Lynett/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Canadian employers added 45,300 new jobs in June. (Aaron Lynett/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Strong Canadian job growth sets stage for rate hike Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Rachelle Younglai - ECONOMICS REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Canadian employers added 45,300 new jobs in June, another robust month of job creation that cemented expectations for an interest-rate hike on Wednesday.

Although the bulk of the new jobs were part-time positions and wage growth remained weak, the pace of employment creation has exceeded expectations for months. Since June of last year, the economy has created 351,000 new positions, the highest year-over-year job growth since oil prices were skyrocketing in 2013.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Rachelle Younglai on Twitter: @rachyounglai

Also on The Globe and Mail

Money Monitor: How rising interest rates affect mortgages (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular