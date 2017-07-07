Canadian employers added 45,300 new jobs in June, another robust month of job creation that cemented expectations for an interest-rate hike on Wednesday.

Although the bulk of the new jobs were part-time positions and wage growth remained weak, the pace of employment creation has exceeded expectations for months. Since June of last year, the economy has created 351,000 new positions, the highest year-over-year job growth since oil prices were skyrocketing in 2013.

