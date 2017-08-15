Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland sat down with Canadian labour representatives in Toronto on Tuesday ahead of North American free-trade agreement negotiations in Washington to go over objectives, including raising work standards and balance of trade.

The round-table consultation came after a series of talks with organizations including CUPE, Unifor and the Canadian Labour Congress on the government’s effort to modernize the 23-year-old trade agreement. Ms. Freeland opened the floor up to those attending as a means to bring up any last points or priorities before taking them to U.S. and Mexican counterparts.

