Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland holds a roundtable consultation on NAFTA with labour stakeholders in Toronto on Tuesday, August 15, 2017. (Nathan Denette/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland holds a roundtable consultation on NAFTA with labour stakeholders in Toronto on Tuesday, August 15, 2017. (Nathan Denette/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Canadian labour groups hope to even playing field in NAFTA talks Add to ...

Subscribers Only

JOYITA SENGUPTA

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland sat down with Canadian labour representatives in Toronto on Tuesday ahead of North American free-trade agreement negotiations in Washington to go over objectives, including raising work standards and balance of trade.

The round-table consultation came after a series of talks with organizations including CUPE, Unifor and the Canadian Labour Congress on the government’s effort to modernize the 23-year-old trade agreement. Ms. Freeland opened the floor up to those attending as a means to bring up any last points or priorities before taking them to U.S. and Mexican counterparts.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

Also on The Globe and Mail

Freeland says reworked NAFTA could have labour, environmental benefits (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular