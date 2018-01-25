Canadian proposal to break auto deadlock in NAFTA talks has merit: Fiat Chrysler CEO

Canada's proposals designed to break the deadlock on automotive issues in the NAFTA talks have merit, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV chief executive officer Sergio Marchionne says.

"Within the structure proposed by the Canadians, there appears to be the beginning of a solution to this problem," Mr. Marchionne said Thursday on the auto maker's year-end financial results conference call.

"The concept embedded in the Canadian proposal is defensible," he told industry analysts. "This whole notion of moving away from some of the antiquated terms that we used in NAFTA back in the '90s is a good thing."

Canadian and Mexican negotiators are trying to move the Americans off their insistence that the vehicles contain 85 per cent North American content in order to qualify for duty-free shipment in the free trade zone and that vehicles assembled in Canada and Mexico contain at least 50 per cent U.S. content if they are going to be imported to the U.S. market.

The Canadian concepts involve changing the way North American content is counted in vehicles to include such areas as investment, research and development and new technology that will become more commonplace as the auto industry develops self-driving vehicles.

Mr. Marchionne noted on the call, however, that "it's very difficult for us to tell you whether this thing is going to be successful or not."

He said the U.S. administration has been trying to get vehicle assembly and parts production repatriated back to the United States.

Fiat Chrysler's move to shift production of heavy-duty pickup trucks to a plant in Michigan from a plant in Mexico should help, he noted.

"We've done a lot, because I think we are adding up to 9,000 jobs back into Michigan and having the new Mexican asset dedicated to something else is part of the solution."

He cautioned that much negotiating remains to be done by the three countries, whose teams are meeting in Montreal this week in the sixth round of talks after the U.S. government said last year it wanted to reopen the deal.

Canada's chief negotiator, Steve Verheul, said Thursday afternoon that Canada's auto pitch went "reasonably well," but said talks were continuing.

"I think it went reasonably well. There's a lot more thinking to do, a lot more discussions," he told reporters at the Hotel Bonaventure in Montreal. "The mood is still reasonably constructive."

Mr. Verheul said American negotiators had "some positive things to say about" Canada's proposal to have NAFTA subject to periodic review – during which the countries could agree to changes to the pact -- as an alternative to the American demand that it contain a sunset clause that would automatically terminate the deal in five years unless all three countries agreed to keep it going.

And he confirmed Canada had made a pitch on reforming Chapter 11, the portion of the deal that allows corporations to sue governments and which the U.S. wants to make voluntary.

One source with knowledge of the talks said discussion of the auto proposal was still going Thursday, and it was too soon for Canada to know for certain whether the U.S. liked Canada's ideas.