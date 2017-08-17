The Canadian subsidiary of French defence giant Thales has been awarded a multibillion-dollar contract to service Canada’s new fleet of Arctic offshore patrol ships and joint support vessels.

The federal government said Thursday Thales Canada, in a joint venture with the company’s Australian arm, will provide in-service support for the vessels under a contract that could total $5.2-billion over 35 years.

Acting Procurement Minister Jim Carr announced the awarding of the contract along with parliamentary secretary Steven MacKinnon during joint news conferences in Halifax and Ottawa.

Carr said the contract will provide “men and women in our military with the equipment they need to conduct their operations effectively while creating good middle-class jobs for Canadians.”

But the contract, which starts with an eight-year, $800-million service period, has prompted complaints from the Union of National Defence Employees.

The union has said the government is relying too much on the private sector when it should be doing the ship service work in house.

Rear Admiral John Newton said the Royal Canadian Navy maintains a balance between in-house capabilities and industry support.

“We are constantly migrating our in-house capability very slowly to keep a balance between what industry can provide, readiness of ships when we demand it, international deployments and what we (the Royal Canadian Navy) can provide with specialized teams and specialized operational equipment, weapons and sensors,” he said in Halifax.

“It’s a fine balance. It’s always under examination and evolution.”

Newton added: “We’ll have a navy that’s ready for operations globally and it’s a good navy that thrives on this kind of relationship.”

MacKinnon said that the announcement is part of building the capacity for Canadians to do the work in the future.

He said Canada has suffered by allowing its shipbuilding capability to deteriorate, and the government is in the process of rebuilding from the floor up.

“We are literally, under the shipbuilding strategy, rebuilding an industry,” MacKinnon said in Ottawa. “This contract . . . does bring new capability to Canada. It brings new efficiencies to Canada, it brings experience from across the world.

“But at the same time, it’s Canadians doing work on Canadian vessels that were paid for by Canadian tax dollars,” he said. “We’ll be building capabilities benefiting from the experience of our partners from around the world and using that right at home, using Canadians.”

Thales Canada will retrofit, maintain and repair the ships, and will also provide training for those operating the vessels.

Officials say Thales will be required to hire subcontractors to complete the work in regions across the country to ensure economic benefits.

A Public Services and Procurement Canada official said Thales’ spending, training and intellectual property in Canada should be equivalent to $800-million.

Work is to be completed in Canada except when the ships are in need of work while overseas.

Report Typo/Error