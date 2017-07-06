Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
(iStockphoto/iStockphoto)
(iStockphoto/iStockphoto)

Canadian sushi maker Bento reportedly scraps plans for IPO Add to ...

Scott Deveau

Bloomberg News

Published

Last updated

Canadian sushi company Bento Inc. scrapped plans for an initial public offering after failing to attract enough interest from institutional investors, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Markham, Ontario-based company was aiming to raise about $80 million selling shares at $10 each, after lowering the price from a range of $12 to $14, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private.

Bank of Nova Scotia and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were running the sale.

A representative for Bento declined to comment.

With assistance from Kristine Owram.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Amazon enters grocery wars with Whole Foods deal (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular