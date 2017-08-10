Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

People walk by a Canadian Tire Store in downtown Toronto, in this file photo. (MARK BLINCH/REUTERS)
TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Canadian Tire Corporation, Ltd. says its second-quarter results benefited from a pickup in sales growth in June after a slow start to the spring and summer season.

The Toronto-based company’s overall revenue was $3.41-billion during the quarter ended July 1, up 1.8 per cent from the comparable period last year.

Excluding petroleum sales, Canadian Tire’s revenue was up $34-million or 1.2 per cent – mostly from retail sales at banners that include Canadian Tire, Mark’s and Sport Chek.

Net income was up nine per cent at $217.0-million and diluted earnings per share was up 14.1 per cent at $2.81.

Canadian Tire said it was able to control expenses during the quarter, resulting in higher gross margins driven by higher revenue at Mark’s, FGL Sports and the financial services segment and better margins at Canadian Tire.

