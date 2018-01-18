CanniMed postpones vote on Newstrike takeover to discuss deal with Aurora

CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. has postponed a shareholder vote on its proposed takeover of recreational cannabis company Newstrike Resources Ltd., and will enter into talks with hostile bidder Aurora Cannibis Inc.

The move comes after Newstrike shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of the company's takeover by CanniMed. CanniMed shareholders had been slated to vote on the Newstrike deal on Jan. 23. The meeting is now scheduled for Jan. 25 in Toronto.

"CanniMed has determined to postpone the meeting to allow discussions regarding a possible transaction with Aurora Cannabis Inc.," the company said in a statement.

"There is no certainty that any such discussion will result in an agreement among the parties in respect of a transaction or in any change to the terms of Aurora's offer."

Aurora's unsolicited all-share bid for CanniMed, a medical marijuana producer, had been conditional on CanniMed abandoning its friendly offer for Newstrike, the company backed by the Tragically Hip.

Investors with 36 per cent of CanniMed shares have committed to the hostile bid for CanniMed from Aurora.