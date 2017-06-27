Licensed marijuana company Canopy Growth Corp. saw its patient base double in its last fiscal year to more than 58,000 as it sold 203 per cent more product, though the company posted a $16.7-million net loss for the year, up from $3.5-million in 2016.

Canopy, Canada’s largest medical marijuana producer, operates a suite of brands that began with Tweed but has grown through acquisitions to include Bedrocan and Mettrum. The company is rapidly positioning itself to handle the flood of customers that would emerge when Canada legalizes marijuana, scheduled for July 2018.

The company revealed a number of growth updates this week, including an expansion of its main Smiths Falls, Ont. facilities. It said it would acquire a 100,000-square-foot facility in Fredericton for indoor production, and set in motion a previously existing agreement to build and license a 160,000-square-foot indoor facility in Edmonton.

For 2017’s fourth quarter, the company’s most recent, Canopy brought in revenue of $14.7-million, a 191-per-cent increase over a year earlier. But it revealed a wider net loss for the quarter of $21.1-million, or14 cents a share, more than quadrupling the loss of $5.1-million or 5 cents the year prior.

Growing expenses helped drive the loss: acquisition costs in the quarter were $5.4-million, including $4.6-million related to the Mettrum acquisition, compared to no acquisition costs the year prior. Mettrum also added $1.7-million to Canopy’s quarterly general and administrative expenses and $1-million to sales and marketing expenses.

Its loss last quarter before interest and tax – and adjusted to remove items including stock-based compensation, depreciation, biological asset-and-inventory accounting, and acquisition costs – grew to $5.3-million, versus $4.4-million last year.

Canopy’s shares are down 7.4 per cent this year to date. They’ve fallen nearly 20 per cent since April 12 the day before Ottawa announced pot-legalizing legislation and its July 1, 2018 deadline, following a similar trend as other Canadian marijuana stocks including Aurora Cannabis Inc. and OrganiGram Holdings Inc. Canopy shares closed at $8.46 on the Toronto Stock Exchange Monday.

The company was co-founded by Ottawa entrepreneurs Bruce Linton and Chuck Rifici in 2013 as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and renamed Canopy Growth in 2015.

