Licensed marijuana company Canopy Growth Corp. saw its patient base double in its last fiscal year to more than 58,000 as it sold 203 per cent more product, though the company posted a $16.7-million net loss for the year, up from $3.5-million in 2016.

For 2017’s fourth quarter, the company’s most recent, Canopy brought in revenue of $14.7-million, a 191-per-cent increase over a year earlier.

But it revealed a wider net loss for the quarter of $21.1-million, or14 cents a share, versus $5.1-million or 5 cents the year prior.

Its loss last quarter before interest and tax – and adjusted to remove items including stock-based compensation, depreciation, biological asset-and-inventory accounting, and acquisition costs – grew to $5.3-million, versus $4.4-million last year.

