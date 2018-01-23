Cara Operations set to swallow upscale competitor the Keg

Cara Operations Ltd. is set to swallow Keg Restaurants Ltd. in the latest example of consolidation in Canada's fragmented restaurant industry.

Vaughan, Ont.-based Cara, the country's largest full-service restaurant company, said Tuesday that it will acquire its upscale competitor in a deal valued at about $200-million in cash and shares. The company plans to change its name after the deal closes.

Cara's stable of brands includes Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, Milestones and 14 other well-known Canadian restaurant chains with more than 1,250 locations across the country. Adding the Keg's more than 100 steakhouses in Canada and the United States would both expand and diversify Cara's portfolio at a time when growth has been relatively flat and challenges such as the rising minimum wage in some provinces have added to pressures.

"Why did we do this? It's the Keg," said Cara's chief executive Bill Gregson on a conference call to discuss the deal. "The Keg is acknowledged as the best operator from a service, level of consistency, food, ambiance [and] decor point of view in Canada." He added that Cara's higher end brands can learn a lot from the Keg, since all of its restaurants are profitable and its sales have been growing at 5 per cent annually.

Cara's strategy is to use its size and purchasing power to buy food at lower costs and negotiate its real estate deals more aggressively to better navigate the restaurant industry, which it has called "intensely competitive." Amid that competition, Cara's same-restaurant-sales growth figures, which are watched by the industry as an important measure of earnings from established locations, have been relatively flat at 0.9 per cent in the company's last quarter.

The Keg has been majority owned by Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. since a 2013 deal with the restaurant chain's chief executive, David Aisenstat, who also owns 49 per cent of the company. Fairfax also had a stake in Cara, which it helped take public on the Toronto Stock Exchange in 2015.

After completion of the deal, Fairfax will hold 43.5 per cent of the combined company's equity, and nearly 57 per cent of the total votes.

Mr. Aisenstat will continue to lead the Keg, which will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cara. He will also oversee Cara's higher-end brands, such as The Bier Markt, the Landing Group and Milestones.

"I envision there's a lot of great things we can do together over the coming years," Mr. Aisenstat said on the call, adding that he will be focused on improving the guest experience at the Cara brands and would "get those places up to their full potential."

The deal to buy the Keg is not expected to alter the company's relationship to the publicly traded Keg Royalties Income Fund, which collects 4 per cent of gross sales of corporate and franchised Keg restaurants and owns intellectual property related to the business. The Keg has managed to boost its same-store sales enough that it recently announced a special payment to its unitholders.

Mr. Aisenstat also indicated that the deal could help the Keg expand further south of the border. It has has 10 restaurants in the U.S. at the moment.

Geoff Wilson, principal at food services consultancy fsSTRATEGY Inc., said cracking the U.S. market is tough but the Keg will have an easier time than others because its premium steak category is a well-defined one and understandable to consumers who may not be familiar with the brand.

"It's a big market and there is lots of opportunity," Mr. Wilson said.

He said the Keg has done a good job of positioning itself as "the go-to celebratory steak and bar venue." The chain hasn't strayed from its premium-steak roots while other rivals have shifted their focus and tried to be "something to everybody, he said." The Keg, meanwhile, is "stealing market share from other chains."

Over all, sit-down restaurants are feeling a pinch but "premium casual" dining restaurants (such as the Keg, Cactus and Earls) outpace the segment in sales and traffic, said Robert Carter, executive director of food services at market research firm NPD Group.

In 2017, sales at sit-down restaurants overall slipped 2 per cent to $21-billion while traffic fell 4 per cent to 1.3 billion visits, according to NPD data. Meanwhile, sales at (lower-priced) fast-food outlets rose 3 per cent to $27-billion and traffic picked up 2 per cent to 4.6 billion visits, the research says..

At the same time, grocery takeout counters are taking business from conventional restaurants: Those retail sales jumped 8 per cent to $3.8-billion last year, NPD says.

Full-service restaurants have responded in part by pushing out beyond their traditional offerings and locales to win back customers. In Cara's case, that includes connecting its stores to e-delivery platforms such as UberEATS and striking partnerships with media such as the Weather Network and digital apps such as GPS navigator Waze.

Although premium restaurants represent only 4 per cent of all sit-down restaurant traffic, they cater to "upscale and innovative" menu offerings that a segment of consumers is looking for when dining out, Mr. Carter said. Still, Canadians are heading to sit-down restaurants less: each of us visited them 5 fewer times in 2017 than a year earlier, he said.

This tie-up would come at a time when restaurants are grappling with minimum-wage hikes in Ontario and Alberta and some have been raising prices to make up for having to pay their workers more.

Mr. Gregson has said in the past that Cara restaurants will respond by becoming more efficient and re-evaluating prices, while staying competitive with the rest of the industry. He said it was too soon to know how adding the Keg would impact those plans. Altogether, Cara's restaurants' total system sales, capturing all Cara-owned brands, were $2-billion year-to-date in its third quarter of 2017.

At the same time, the Keg has recently projected that improving North American economic conditions and consumer sentiment will continue to buoy sales at its locations, which benefit from consumers' rising disposable income.

With files from Jacqueline Nelson.