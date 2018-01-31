 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

McGill’s Desautels the new leader in the rankings game

Rankings

McGill’s Desautels the new leader in the rankings game

Desautels placed 78th in the Financial Times’ top-100 global list published this week.

Christinne Muschi/The Globe and Mail

Jennifer Lewington
Special to The Globe and Mail

McGill University's Desautels Faculty of Management in Montreal has been named the top-ranked MBA program in Canada, placing 78th in the Financial Times' top-100 global list published this week.

The University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management, knocked off its long-time perch as Canada's top program, slipped to a tie for 86th. The University of Western Ontario's Ivey Business School in London, Ont., edged up one spot to 90th on the list.

The Britain-based Times list comes out annually and is considered one of the world's top rankings of MBA programs. This year's top 100 is led by Stanford University's graduate school of business in California, with France-based INSEAD and the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton rounding out the top three.

Story continues below advertisement

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.