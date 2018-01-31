McGill’s Desautels the new leader in the rankings game

McGill University's Desautels Faculty of Management in Montreal has been named the top-ranked MBA program in Canada, placing 78th in the Financial Times' top-100 global list published this week.

The University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management, knocked off its long-time perch as Canada's top program, slipped to a tie for 86th. The University of Western Ontario's Ivey Business School in London, Ont., edged up one spot to 90th on the list.

The Britain-based Times list comes out annually and is considered one of the world's top rankings of MBA programs. This year's top 100 is led by Stanford University's graduate school of business in California, with France-based INSEAD and the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton rounding out the top three.