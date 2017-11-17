 Skip to main content

Avid cyclist climbing high to raise money for pancreatic cancer

Avid cyclist climbing high to raise money for pancreatic cancer

pancreatic cancer diagnosis

Paul Waldie
Contributed to The Globe and Mail

The donor: Travis Streb

The gift: Raising $10,000 and climbing

The cause: BC Cancer Foundation

Travis Streb is an avid cyclist and for years he has been raising money for research into pancreatic cancer with his teammates at Glotman Simpson Cycling. But last year Mr. Streb wanted to try a different kind of fundraising.

He decided to see if he could bike one million vertical feet in a year, or the equivalent of riding nearly one kilometre uphill every day. Mr. Streb, 33, lives with his wife and two daughters at the bottom of Mt. Seymour in North Vancouver, B.C., and every morning since January he set out on his quest, often fitting the daily climb around the demands of his job as an executive coach. He expects to reach the one-millionth-foot mark on Saturday and he's raised more than $10,000 which will go to the BC Cancer Foundation to fund research into pancreatic cancer. That's in addition to the $2.5-million Glotman Simpson Cycling has raised in the last decade for the foundation, in honour of a relative of the club founder who died of the illness.

"We're proud we've been able to put [pancreatic cancer] on the map," said Mr. Streb of his teammates. As for his own adventure, he added: "This was my way of trying to find a way to make cycling less about me and more about other things."

Paul Waldie
European Correspondent

Paul Waldie has been an award-winning journalist with The Globe and Mail for more than 10 years.

