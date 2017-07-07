The donors: Tim Birnie and staff

The gift: $20,400

The cause: Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children

When Toronto-based Birnie Electric celebrated its 50th anniversary, the company’s staff wanted to do something different to honour the landmark.

They tossed around a few ideas and then decided to raise money for Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children. Tim Birnie, the company’s president, suggested the donation go to SickKids’ burn unit. That unit holds some significance to the company because several employees offer seminars to help people better understand home safety and the potential dangers of faulty electric outlets.

At the company’s anniversary gala in April, the 200 employees held a silent auction and raised $10,200 that Mr. Birnie matched. “This has been pretty exciting for us,” said Angela Hoyos, the company’s marketing co-ordinator.

