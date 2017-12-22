Education: The gift that keeps on giving

The donor: Mary Macdonald and family

The gift: $50,000

The cause: Women's education

The reason: To fund two postsecondary scholarships for female students in Toronto

When Mary Macdonald was growing up on a farm in Southern Ontario in the 1920s, few women finished high school, let alone university. And yet Ms. Macdonald and her two sisters not only got their high-school diplomas, they went on to teacher's college as well.

Ms. Macdonald's teaching career began in a one-room school house near Kincardine, Ont., instructing eight grades at the same time. She eventually moved to Toronto where she earned a postgraduate degree in education and became one of the city's first female principals.

Now, 98 years old and living in a care home for people with Alzheimer's, Ms. Macdonald's relatives have banded together to donate $50,000 from her estate toward two scholarships. Each award is worth $25,000 and they will go to female high-school students in the old Borough of York in north Toronto, where she taught. The scholarships will be administered by the University Women's Club, where Ms. Macdonald was an active member.

"We're quite sure that this is something she would be thrilled about," said Ms. Macdonald's niece Joan Hunter, who added that Ms. Macdonald had no children of her own. "We can almost hear her saying, 'Now make sure this young girl is going to make use of it.'"