 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Giving victims of domestic abuse a reason to smile again

Giving Back

Giving victims of domestic abuse a reason to smile again

Dentist office

Chalabala/Thinkstock

Paul Waldie

The donors: Family and friends of Judith Buys

The gift: Creating the Beyond First Impressions Project

The cause: YWCA Peterborough Haliburton

Story continues below advertisement

The reason: To provide dental services to domestic-violence victims

When the YWCA in Peterborough, Ont., began planning a program to offer free dental services to women who'd been injured in incidents of domestic violence, the agency's board members knew that Judith Buys would want to get involved, given her years of community service.

Dr. Buys, a local dentist, had been a long-time supporter of the YWCA's shelter for women and children, and she often donated her services. She died in August, 2016, at the age of 55 after an accident at a cottage. A group of friends and family, including Dr. Buys's husband, local physician Dr. James McGorman, came together to help launch the YWCA's project as a tribute to her. It's now called the Beyond First Impressions Project in Honour of Dr. Judith Buys and 10 local dentists have volunteered to provide free services to women living in the YWCA's 25-bed shelter. The group also raised $152,000 to cover additional services for women fleeing domestic abuse.

During the fundraising, "Judith's memory has been revisited over and over," said Kathryn Moore, a YWCA board member and project chair. "It has been heartwarming to see how her memory and connection to the program has been instrumental in ensuring its success."

Report an error Editorial code of conduct Licensing Options
About the Author
Paul Waldie
European Correspondent

Paul Waldie has been an award-winning journalist with The Globe and Mail for more than 10 years. He has won three National Newspaper Awards for business coverage and been nominated for a Michener Award for meritorious public service journalism. He has also won a Sports Media Canada award for sports writing and authored a best-selling biography of the McCain family. More

As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this resolved by the end of January 2018. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@theglobeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.