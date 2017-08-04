The donor Grace McNee

The gift: Raising $10,000

The cause: Independent Living Nova Scotia

A couple of years after graduating from university, Grace McNee landed a job in Halifax as a caregiver for Sarah Dubé, who had muscular dystrophy.

The two became close friends and Ms. McNee marvelled at Ms. Dubé’s energy, which included volunteering at numerous organizations, travelling widely, pursuing a doctorate degree and once leading a Students For Teaching Peace group to Serbia and Northern Ireland. “She did a lot that would be impressive for anyone even without her physical limitations,” Ms. McNee said.

When Ms. Dubé died last year at the age of 28, Ms. McNee wanted to do something to honour her memory. In June, she began a bike journey across Canada with the goal of raising $10,000 for Independent Living Nova Scotia, which Ms. Dubé had co-chaired.

“She was really something and she had a big impact on my life,” said Ms. McNee, 25, who will complete her journey next month in St. John’s. “It means a lot to me to raise awareness of a cause that was near and dear to her.”

