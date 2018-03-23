 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Father’s passing leads family and friends to tee off for cancer research

Giving Back

Father’s passing leads family and friends to tee off for cancer research

To honour the memory of her late husband, a prominent doctor and golfer in Oshawa, Wendy Long-Davies marshalled family and friends to organize a charity golf tournament to benefit the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation.

iStock

Paul Waldie
For Subscribers

The donor: Wendy Long-Davies

The gift: Raising $270,000 and climbing

The cause: Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation

Story continues below advertisement

The reason: To fund thyroid cancer research

After her husband died from thyroid cancer, Wendy Long-Davies spent months wondering what to do with her life.

"And it just occurred to me that maybe I should do something in his memory that would raise money for thyroid cancer research. And I did," Ms. Long-Davies recalled from her home in Oshawa, Ont.

Her husband, Robin Davies, was a prominent doctor in Oshawa and he'd battled cancer for more than 20 years. He died in 2013, just shy of his 65th birthday. In 2014, Ms. Long-Davies got together some family and friends and organized a golf tournament in his honour to raise money for the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre where he had been treated. It was a fitting tribute given Dr. Davies' passion for golf and sports in general. The annual event, the Robin Davies Memorial Tournament, has attracted around 160 golfers each year and raised $270,000 in total so far. This year's tournament, on Sept. 10 at the Oshawa Golf Club, will be the fifth and final year.

"I think these things have a life of their own," Ms. Long-Davies said in explaining the decision to hold the last event. "It's really been a wonderful experience to be involved in this. I think I've experienced some personal growth. It's opened up a whole part of life I didn't know anything about. "

Report an error Editorial code of conduct Licensing Options
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.