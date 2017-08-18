The donors: Phil and Natalie Caravaggio

The gift: Raising $250,000 and climbing

The cause: Community Food Centres Canada

Phil Caravaggio learned to cook from his grandmother and eventually turned that passion into a nutrition and fitness business called Precision Nutrition.

Since co-founding the Toronto-based company 11 years ago, Mr. Caravaggio and his wife, Natalie, have also developed a close connection with Community Food Centres Canada, a national charity that provides a range of programs to help people living in low-income neighbourhoods have access to healthy food. “They modelled it after community health centres, a place where people can go to get good and healthy food,” Mr. Caravaggio said. “And importantly, they do it with respect and dignity.”

A few years ago, the couple launched an annual fundraising event called Potluck of Meaning, where people prepare and bring a dish that has some personal meaning to them. “It’s an active event. People are participating, telling stories and sharing meaning behind food,” he said, adding that he typically brings a batch of cookies his grandmother used to make. The event has raised $250,000 in total so far and the couple are hoping to expand it to other cities. Ms. Caravaggio, a teacher, also volunteers with the organization and works with new immigrants who are learning English.

“It’s very motivating and it’s very uplifting,” she said.

